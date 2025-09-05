Starmer appoints Yvette Cooper as UK Foreign Secretary

LONDON, September 5. /TASS/. Former UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Yvette Cooper has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, according to a press release from the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Office.

"Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP [was appointed] as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs," it said.

Cooper, 56, replaced David Lammy, who was appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, and also Deputy Prime Minister. Shabana Mahmood, former Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, was appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department.