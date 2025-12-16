Russia still does not understand outcome of US-Ukraine talks in Berlin — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow does not yet understand the outcome of the negotiations between the Ukrainian, American, and European delegations at the Berlin meeting on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told ABC News in an interview.

"We have no clue, no idea what transpires there," the senior diplomat emphasized, commenting on the issue.

The first round of talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Berlin on December 14 and lasted about five hours. The sides continued negotiations on Monday morning, meeting for about two hours. The US delegation included special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian side was represented by Vladimir Zelensky, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov.