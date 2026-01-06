MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. From January 1 to 6, operators of unmanned systems troops from Russia’s West battlegroup destroyed up to 70 units of Ukrainian military equipment and weapons in the Kupyansk area of the Kharkov Region, including two tanks, two Giatsint-B towed guns, a Bogdana self-propelled howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Overall, from January 1 to 6, 2026, UAV operators of the unmanned systems troops from the Zapad force grouping destroyed up to 70 units of Ukrainian military equipment and weapons in the Kupyansk area of the Kharkov Region, including two tanks — one T-72 and one T-64 — two 2A36 Giatsint-B towed guns, a 2S22 Bogdana wheeled self-propelled howitzer, a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, a D-20 gun-howitzer, and seven mortars," the statement said.

In addition, Russian FPV strike drone crews hit two Kvertus and Bukovel electronic warfare stations, eight armored combat vehicles, including four Kozak armored vehicles, three US-made Humvee armored vehicles and a Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle, as well as 24 pickup trucks, 13 ground-based robotic systems, six vehicles and two quad bikes belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.