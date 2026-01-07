MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Sixteen minors were entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website, TASS has learned.

They were included in the database over an alleged attempt to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and "a deliberate violation of the state border."

Among them are two 17-year-olds, one with Israeli citizenship, the other with Uzbek citizenship. The rest of the children are Russian citizens including four children aged five, two aged four, one six-year old, one seven-year old and one eight-year old, as well as two children aged three and 10.

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS earlier that by blacklisting children, the Ukrainian authorities sought to sow long-term ethnic hatred.

This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website. Earlier, minors aged between 2 and 17 were entered into its database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic who was 12 years old at the time, was placed on the registry.

The website’s administrators alleged that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova noted that "the publishing of the personal information of children on such websites violates children’s rights."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.