Netanyahu tells ministers he has US support for another operation in Lebanon — radio

TEL AVIV, January 8. /TASS/. Israel has gained the United States’ support for another military operation in Lebanon, the Kan radio station said.

According to the radio station, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the country’s government members that US President Donald Trump had greenlighted such an operation that would be geared to disarm Hezbollah units.

A high-ranking Israeli security official told Kan that the United States has been informed that if Hezbollah refuses to disarm, Israel will do it itself, even if it would entail further combat operations in northern Israel and days of fighting.

Under the plan for disarming illegal armed groups in Lebanon that was endorsed by the country’s cabinet on September 5, 2025, all armed groups, including Hezbollah, are supposed to surrender arms to the authorities in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Beqaa Valley, and Mount Lebanon during the third and fourth stages.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on December 20 that the government was ready to proceed to stage two of its plan for disarming paramilitary units that will embrace areas south of the Litani River. He also called for international assistance to the Lebanese army in this mission. In response, leader Naim Qassem said that Hezbollah refuses to discuss the issue of its disarmament until Israel withdraws its troops from Lebanon.