Pro-government forces in Yemen take control of key districts in Aden — TV

DOHA, January 7. /TASS/. Units of the Al-Amalika Brigades (Southern Giants Brigades), supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen, have entered the central districts of the temporary capital Aden and taken under protection key government facilities, Asharq News TV channel reported citing sources in the security forces.

According to its information, the Al-Amalik" forces have established control over the Al-Maashiq presidential palace and Aden international airport after separatist formations from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) left their positions.

In addition, on Wednesday, the command of the 4th military district (responsible for the republic’s southwestern provinces) took under its control the headquarters and institutions of the STC in several districts of the city. At the same time, key facilities and checkpoints in Aden remain under the control of the Al-Amalika Brigades, the channel's sources said.