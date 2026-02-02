Russian attack aircraft liberated village of Zelenoye in dense fog

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian troops used dense fog to camouflage their actions during the assault on the village of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

On February 1, the Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the village of Zelenoye by units of the Battlegroup North.

"Russian attack aircraft took advantage of the sudden change in weather conditions. Warmer temperatures, high humidity, and rising fog prevented enemy drones from operating effectively, which also served as natural camouflage during the assault on enemy positions," the Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry stressed that troops of the Battlegroup North continue to expand the security buffer zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border. The main objective is to prevent the enemy from shelling and attacking border regions with attack drones.

The ministry noted that the village of Zelenoye was liberated by forces of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps. Before the main assault, the corps' artillery was deployed in the village. Unmanned aerial vehicle units of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division made a significant contribution, maintaining round-the-clock reconnaissance and providing accurate data for fire adjustments, as well as attack drones.