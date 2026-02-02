Trump rejects allegations of visiting Epstein’s island

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump reiterated that he has never visited the private island of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of pedophilia.

The American leader was responding to remarks by South African comedian and Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah, who joked during the ceremony about Trump and former US President Bill Clinton having visited the island. "I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump threatened to go to court over the claims. "It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty $. <...> Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!" the US president said.

Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement agencies on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said there was evidence that between 2002 and 2005, he arranged for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14, to visit his Manhattan home. Epstein’s circle of friends and acquaintances included current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, as well as major entrepreneurs and show business stars.

Criminal proceedings against the financier in the US were terminated after he committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019. Epstein’s acquaintances included Clinton and Trump.