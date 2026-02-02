Putin's stated conditions for talks on Ukraine remain unchanged — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s conditions for settlement of the Ukrainian crisis were formulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting at the Foreign Ministry and remain unchanged, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and Wargonzo.

"As for the conditions, they are public. They were first formulated by the President of the Russian Federation when he addressed a meeting at the Foreign Ministry," Medvedev said, adding that these conditions "were relayed to American colleagues during the meeting in Anchorage."

"And they [conditions - TASS] remain unchanged," he noted.

In December 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his readiness to end the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means based on the principles he voiced in his speech to the Russian Foreign Ministry in June 2024 and by eliminating the root causes that led to the crisis.