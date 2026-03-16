Iran's offensive tactics could force US to end war — Lebanese general

BEIRUT, March 16. /TASS/. Iran’s strategic shift toward offensive tactics could significantly alter the trajectory of the ongoing conflict, potentially compelling US President Donald Trump to halt military operations against Tehran, Lebanese military and strategic analyst General Hassan Jouni told TASS in an interview.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite branch of Iran’s armed forces - which previously employed tit-for-tat responses during the early stages of the conflict - is now attempting to seize the initiative," Jouni explained. "This move comes after Trump publicly declared the destruction of Iran’s military capabilities and predicted an imminent victory."

Jouni emphasized that Iran is sending a clear message: the decision to escalate or de-escalate the exchange of strikes now rests with Tehran, not Washington. "From a military perspective, shifting to a strategy of continuous, relentless strikes could mark the beginning of a war of attrition. Essentially, Iran is signaling to the US: ‘You initiated this conflict, but it is up to us to decide when it ends’," he said.

The analyst believes President Trump is genuinely motivated to bring the military campaign to a swift conclusion. "I have a strong suspicion that Trump might surprise the world by ending the conflict, despite pressure from his allies, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who advocates for the complete destruction of Iran," Jouni noted. He further suggested that the war’s cessation would likely occur once the US Joint Chiefs of Staff present Trump with intelligence indicating that the costs of continuing the war have become prohibitive.

Regarding the broader objective of regime change in Tehran, Jouni indicated that Trump would be informed that such an effort is unfeasible at this stage. "There are no internal forces capable of executing a coup or causing a split within the Iranian military to facilitate regime change," he explained.

As previously reported by Fars News Agency, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced a strategic shift in its operational approach against the US and Israel. Instead of retaliatory strikes, Iran now plans to launch a series of continuous, successive attacks against its enemies, aiming to maintain persistent pressure and demonstrate its resilience.