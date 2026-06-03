During talks in US, Lebanon and Israel agree on implementing ceasefire

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. Lebanese and Israeli delegations, who earlier met for talks in the United States, agreed about implementing the ceasefire, according to their joint statement released by the US Department of State.

The statement says that Lebanese and Israeli negotiators met in Washington on June 2 and 3.

"As a result of the US led negotiations, Israel and Lebanon agreed to the implementation of a ceasefire. The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector," the statement says.