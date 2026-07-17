Russian forces liberate Bachevsk community in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the community of Bachevsk in the Sumy Region over the week of July 11-17 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past week, Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Bachevsk in the Sumy Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces deliver 19 precision strikes on Ukrainian military targets over week

Russian forces delivered 19 strikes by precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military targets over the week, the ministry reported.

"On July 11-17, 2026, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 19 combined strikes by air-launched and ground-based long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting infrastructure facilities of the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, Yuzhny and Dnieper-Bug used to unload and store military cargo, fuel and lubricants," the ministry said.

During the week, Russian troops hit "24 sea vessels used in the Ukrainian army’s interests, among them 14 dry cargo ships, three sea ferries, two container ships, a tanker, a support vessel for underwater works, a floating dock and two boats," it specified.

In addition, the strikes targeted enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, ammunition depots, logistics centers, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the production and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,360 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 12 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,360 personnel, a tank, 12 armored combat vehicles, 77 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 1,505 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 1,505 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 19 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,505 personnel, 19 armored combat vehicles, 117 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery guns, a multiple rocket launcher and three electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,205 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 14 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup South units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,205 personnel, a tank, 14 armored combat vehicles, 183 motor vehicles, 14 field artillery guns and four electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,350 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 20 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,350 personnel, a tank, 20 armored combat vehicles, 41 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and 14 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 3,275 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 3,275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 15 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup East units continued their advance deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,275 personnel, 15 armored combat vehicles, 64 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and two Grad multiple rocket launchers in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 460 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 460 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 107 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, three uncrewed surface vessels and 25 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 4,661 Ukrainian UAVs, 68 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 4,661 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 68 smart bombs and seven US-made HIMARS rockets over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 68 guided aerial bombs, seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two long-range cruise missiles and 4,661 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys five Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed five Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed five uncrewed surface vessels of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 183,156 unmanned aerial vehicles, 666 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,183 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,760 multiple rocket launchers, 35,795 field artillery guns and mortars and 66,695 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.