Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, 605 neutralized UAVs

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Air defense systems detected and destroyed a total of 605 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight over Russian regions, as well as over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Falling drone debris sparked fires in three private homes in the Yaroslavl Region. The blast wave also broke windows in several apartment buildings and damaged vehicles.

In addition, drone debris fell on the logistics facility owned by Wildberries, a Russian e-commerce company, in the Tver Region, damaging its facade.

TASS has gathered key information on the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems detected and destroyed a total of 605 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on August 5 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on August 6, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were brought down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula and Yaroslavl regions, the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Republic of Crimea, as well as over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

- Electronic warfare and air defense forces fended off the largest-scale attack on the Yaroslavl Region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said on Max messenger.

- Air defense units eliminated 92 Ukrainian drones over the region, according to the latest data.

- Air defense forces shot down 57 Ukrainian drones in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

- Air defense units destroyed more than 20 Ukrainian drones overnight in the Chertkovsky, Millerovsky, Sholokhovsky, Verkhnedonsky, Kamensky and Tarasovsky districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

- Air defense systems destroyed 17 Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga Region overnight, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Max.

- Air defense units brought down seven Ukrainian drones over the Tula Region overnight, Governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Max.

Aftermath

- Falling drone debris triggered fires in three private homes in the Yaroslavl Region. The blast wave also shattered windows in several apartment buildings and damaged vehicles, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said on Max.

- The governor said authorities were still evaluating information about casualties.

- Russian Defense Ministry units, employees of the Ministry of Regional Security of the Yaroslavl Region and law enforcement agencies continue efforts to counter the Ukrainian attack.

- Authorities limited traffic on the exit from Yaroslavl toward Moscow for security reasons.

- Yevrayev said public transport routes were adjusted due to the road closures.

- Intermunicipal bus routes running along the closed section of the M-8 highway have temporarily halted service and remain at the bus station.

- Drone debris affected seven vehicles, windows and roofs of private and apartment buildings, as well as the roofs and facades of two agricultural enterprises in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

- Acting Governor Vitaly Korolev said that drone debris damaged the facade of a Wildberries logistics facility in the Tver Region. Authorities found no casualties after the incident.

- Drone debris damaged several utility structures in a community in the Kalininsky District. Authorities reported no injuries among residents.