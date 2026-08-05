Fate of over 300 residents of Kursk border areas still unknown — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The fate of 302 residents of the Kursk Region’s border districts has remained unknown since Ukrainian forces invaded the region two years ago, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova told TASS.

She said that finding local residents who had been out of contact has been one of the most difficult challenges from the first days of the incursion. "The fate of 302 people remains unknown to this day," Lantratova added.

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale attack on the Kursk Region on August 6, 2024. On April 26, 2025, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had fully liberated the region from Ukrainian armed formations.

The Ukrainian military lost more than 76,000 troops killed or wounded and over 7,700 pieces of equipment during its operation in the Kursk Region. About 430 Ukrainian servicemen were taken prisoner.