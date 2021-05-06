5.1-magnitue earthquake jolts the Philippines

BANGKOK, May 6. /TASS/. A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has rocked the Philippine island of Mindanao, the country’s Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced on Thursday.

According to the institute, the epicenter was located 8 kilometers away from Magsaysay, a city with a population of about 53,300 people located in the Davao del Sur province. The earthquake’s focus was located at a depth of 17 kilometers. Experts say aftershocks are possible.

There were no immediate reports about any victims or possible damage.