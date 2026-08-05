Turkey stepping up its mediation efforts in Ukraine settlement — expert

ISTANBUL, August 5. /TASS/. Turkey is intensifying its mediation efforts in resolving the Ukraine conflict amid growing tensions in the Black Sea, Turkish expert on international relations, Professor Canan Tercan of Istanbul’s Aydin University told TASS, commenting on the August 3 Ukrainian drone strikes on two Turkish dry cargo ships near Novorossiysk.

"Turkey’s mediation efforts will now gain even more momentum. Turkey is a country making serious efforts to achieve peace," she said.

The expert recalled that Turkey has always kept communication channels open with Russia, Ukraine and NATO on the Ukraine settlement and has repeatedly attempted to bring the parties back to the negotiating table in Istanbul.

Last year, three rounds of direct Russia-Ukraine talks were held in Istanbul. Turkish authorities have repeatedly expressed their willingness to once again provide their platform for negotiations and a peace summit on Ukraine.

The Turkish Transport Ministry reported earlier that on August 3, 2026, the Ro-Ro-type vessel Nadezhda that was on its way from the Russian port of Novorossiysk to Turkey’s Samsun was struck by drones some 20 nautical miles off Novorossiysk’s coast. There were 22 crew members, including 13 Turkish citizens, onboard.

Following the attacks on the Nadezhda vessel and another Turkish civilian ship, the Yasar, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry expressed serious concern about the escalation of the conflict in the Black Sea. According to the ministry’s statement, the absence of preventive measures to reduce it will have serious consequences, including for food security.