Death toll from Ukrainian attack on industrial facility in Kursk Region rises to four

KURSK, August 5. /TASS/. The death toll from a Ukrainian attack on an industrial facility in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region has risen to four, regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"The number of people killed in the Belovsky District has increased to four. The strike also injured a 56-year-old man, who was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, acoustic trauma and multiple shrapnel injuries," he wrote on the Max social media platform.

Earlier reports said three people had been killed in the strike.