No Russian citizens contacting embassy in Cuba for assistance due to blackout — envoy

HAVANA, August 5. /TASS/. Russian citizens residing in Cuba have not contacted the Russian Embassy in Havana in connection with the latest blackout that the Caribbean republic is currently experiencing, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli said in a comment to a TASS correspondent.

"No, our compatriots have not contacted the embassy or consulate general due to the latest complete shutdown of Cuba's national electric power system," the diplomat noted.

"Those who live in Cuba are equally experiencing the consequences of planned rolling outages and blackouts, which unfortunately occur regularly," Koronelli said.

On August 3, the Cuban State Electric Company reported a complete shutdown of the national electric power system (SEN) due to an accident. Work to restore it is currently underway, and power supply to most of the country, including Havana, has not yet been restored. The city is also experiencing serious water supply disruptions, a TASS correspondent reports.

In July, similar incidents with the SEN occurred three times, and on August 1 the system partially shut down, as a result of which several provinces in the western and central regions of Cuba, including Havana, were left virtually without electricity.