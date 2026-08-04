Zelensky statements about attacks on merchant ships unacceptable — Turkish trade union

ISTANBUL, August 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s statements that the Ukrainian armed forces regard civilian vessels in the Black Sea as military targets are unacceptable, Senior Mate Efecan Ozcan, a member of the Central Committee of the Turkish trade union Maritime Workers Platform, told TASS.

"Zelensky’s statements that the Ukrainian armed forces are striking civilian vessels in the Black Sea, regarding them as military targets, are unacceptable," the trade union representative said, commenting on the August 3 attacks by Ukrainian drones on two Turkish bulk carriers near Novorossiysk.

He added that the Maritime Workers Platform strongly opposes attacks that turn the Black Sea into a battlefield and "victimize sailors who are not parties to this war. All actions that disregard the safety of seafarers and the laws of war must be stopped immediately," Ozcan said.

According to the Turkish Shipowners’ Association, over 140 attacks on merchant vessels have been staged in the Black Sea in recent months. The association’s representatives said they warned of a high risk to shipping safety in the Black Sea and urged caution when entering into cargo transportation contracts.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed serious concern about the escalation of the conflict in the Black Sea. The ministry said in a statement that failure to take preventive measures to mitigate the situation will have serious consequences, including for food security.