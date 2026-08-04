MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky hoped that a 40-day operation against Russia would give the impression of military success, influence his allies and secure additional support, but the plan failed, State Duma First Deputy International Affairs Committee Chairman Alexey Chepa told TASS.

"What he [Zelensky] planned to accomplish within 40 days was, first and foremost, to create the appearance of certain victories through terrorist attacks and present such ‘success’ to his patrons and partners. He expected this would allow him to influence [US President Donald] Trump and obtain what he is constantly seeking - money and weapons. But all of this has failed," Chepa said.

He noted that Ukraine continued to lose territory in the special military operation zone, while Kiev’s attacks on Russian logistics facilities and the merchant fleet prompted retaliatory measures. According to the lawmaker, these measures resulted "in Ukraine becoming closed off and imports from Ukraine ceasing because the three main ports in Odessa were blocked."

"And this will lead to a complete collapse. Over these 40 days, Ukraine has reached a stage where neither it nor the West, to which it has appealed, can offer any solution as to how the country will survive the winter, even if it is a warm one," Chepa concluded.