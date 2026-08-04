Russia, Brazil expanding bilateral maritime logistics — Russian Maritime Board chief

BRASILIA, August 4. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil are expanding bilateral maritime logistics and launching new container lines, Russian Presidential Aide, Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said following high-level talks at the Brazilian Ministry of Ports and Airports, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Bilateral maritime logistics are gradually developing. Trade turnover between our countries is growing, the range of cargo is expanding, new container services are launching, and port administrations are establishing closer contacts," Patrushev said.

The presidential aide noted that maritime cooperation between Russia and Brazil dates back to the Soviet era, when a shipping agreement was signed, enshrining most-favored-nation treatment for both countries' vessels in each other's ports. "This agreement remains in effect today, serving as the legal foundation for our modern partnership. In fact, it is telling that this is one of our oldest bilateral agreements," he concluded.

Bilateral trade turnover between Russia and Brazil exceeded $10 billion in 2025, according to the South American republic's government. Brazil exports commodities such as meat, coffee, and peanuts, while Russia supplies fertilizers and wheat. Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky previously reported that Russia meets approximately 30% of the Brazilian agricultural market's needs. "Secondly, we are currently one of the primary suppliers of diesel fuel," he specified.