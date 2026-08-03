Russian divers win silver at 2026 European Aquatics Championships

PARIS, August 3. /TASS/. Russian divers won silver on Monday at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris in the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard event.

Russia’s silver medalists are Evgenii Kuznetsov and Nikita Shleikher, with their eventual result of 408.99 points. German divers clinched the gold with 423.84 points and Italians packed the bronze with 3686.07 points.

The 2026 European Aquatics Championships are scheduled to be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 31 and August 16 at the 5,000-seat capacity Paris Aquatic Center. Russia is competing at the European Championships for the first time since 2021.