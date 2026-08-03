MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Ukraine's energy system is fragmented, and its oil refineries are all but destroyed, according to Yulia Mendel, a former spokesperson for President Vladimir Zelensky.

"Our energy system is fragmented, our oil refineries are gone, and the horrors on the front lines continue," she wrote on social media.

Mendel said that 37 gas stations of the Naftogaz group were targeted.

"For ordinary Ukrainians, this means longer queues, higher fuel prices, and growing difficulty finding working gas stations, as the country's energy infrastructure continues to be systematically destroyed," she said.

Earlier, TASS estimated that about 200 gas stations had been destroyed in Ukraine since the beginning of May 2026. In early July, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) said Ukraine had begun experiencing a fuel crisis.