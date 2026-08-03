Up to 5,000 illegal migrants may still be staying in Ceuta — agency

MADRID, August 3. /TASS/. Between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants may still remain in the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, located on the northern coast of Africa, following a major influx of illegal migrants, Europa Press reported, citing Ceuta's head of government Juan Jesus Vivas.

He noted that the situation in Ceuta has not yet completely returned to normal.

At the end of July, tens of thousands of illegal migrants managed to reach Spanish Ceuta by swimming and on foot after bypassing the breakwater separating the city from Morocco.

Amid the crisis, Spanish authorities decided to send the military to help maintain security in the area. In addition, at least 72 people died while attempting to reach Ceuta. It is believed that the vast majority of migrants have already returned to Morocco.