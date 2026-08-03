Russia becomes one of the most promising markets for Indian exports — FIEO

NEW DELHI, August 3. /TASS/. Russia has become one of the most promising markets for Indian exporters amid a significant restructuring of global trade and changes in global supply chains, Subhash Chander Ralhan, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India, told TASS.

"Russia has emerged as one of the most promising markets for Indian exporters as global trade undergoes significant realignment. Changing supply chains, evolving geopolitical dynamics and Russia’s efforts to diversify its sourcing have created fresh opportunities for Indian businesses," he said.

"Backed by a long-standing strategic partnership and strong government-to-government engagement, the India-Russia trade relationship is entering a new phase of expansion," he added.

According to the head of the federation, "India’s strengths in quality manufacturing, competitive pricing and reliable supply position its exporters well to meet Russia’s evolving import requirements."

"Looking ahead, improved logistics connectivity, efficient banking and payment mechanisms, smoother trade settlement systems and stronger business-to-business engagement will further enhance bilateral trade," Ralhan said.