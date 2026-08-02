Implementation of agreement with Lebanon to depend on Hezbollah’s disarmament

TEL AVIV, August 2. /TASS/. The implementation of the framework agreement with Lebanon, including the withdrawal of Israeli troops, will depend on Hezbollah’s disarmament, adviser in the Israeli prime minister’s office Dmitri Gendelman said.

"Any progress under the framework agreement can be possible only if the Lebanese side takes concrete and verifiable steps to disarm Hezbollah. As long as the threat persists, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) will continue to carry out its missions near our (Israel’s - TASS) northern borders," he told TASS.

"Israel’s security is not a bargaining chip," he stressed.

Following five round of US-brokered consultation in Washington, Lebanon and Israel signed, on June 26, a framework agreement, under which the Lebanese military is to gradually restore effective sovereign control over the entire Lebanese territory while Israel is to withdraw its troops of the occupied areas.

Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on his X page on July 28, citing a US Department of State official that Israel and Lebanon would hold another round on talks in Rome on August 4 through 6. According to Ravid, representatives of the two countries, as well as of the United States will hold talks "on potentially expanding the process of Israeli military redeployment in Southern Lebanon and discuss the land border disputes between the countries."

"In Rome, technical groups will focus on advancing the full implementation of the framework agreement. That includes expanding the pilot zone process, resolving all outstanding border issues, and working on a comprehensive peace and security agreement," he cited the official.