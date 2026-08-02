Ukraine’s attacks on Zaporozhye NPP’s critical facilities create risks to nuclear safety

MELITOPOL, August 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attacks in the vicinity of the critical facilities of the Zaporozhy Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) create additional risks to nuclear safety, the ZNPP said.

CEO of Russia’s Rosatom civil nuclear power corporation Alexey Likhachev said earlier that overnight a Ukrainian combat drone hit the gallery connecting all the six power units, which is intended for personnel movement. The strike was several meters away from the reactor building of power unit No. 3

"Such actions create additional risks to nuclear safety and demonstrate that attacks target inside the facility’s perimeter, i.e. areas in the exact vicinity of facilities that are critical for its safe operation," according to a post on the ZNPP’s Telegram channel.

Despite Kiev’s provocations, the facility’s personnel continue to "control all safety parameters," it noted. "The facility is in a safe state, with the radiation background remaining within natural limits.".