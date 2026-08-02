Moscow mayor conveys condolences to families of persons killed in restaurant blast

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has expressed his condolences to the families of persons killed in a blast in a restaurant in the center of the Russian capital, saying that all those injured were receiving necessary medical assistance.

"Yesterday, a cruel terrorist act that claimed human lives was committed in Moscow. I express the deepest condolences to the families of those killed. I wish the quickest recovery to those injured," the Moscow mayor said on his Max social media platform.

The persons injured in the blast are receiving all the necessary medical assistance at Moscow hospitals. Law-enforcement agencies are establishing the circumstances of the bomb attack, he said.

"The perpetrators of this crime will necessarily be found and will face punishment they deserve," the Moscow mayor stressed.

On the evening of August 1, an improvised explosive device went off near a restaurant in Kudrinskaya Square in downtown Moscow. A woman tried to bring the bomb into the restaurant and was stopped by a security guard. Both of them and a restaurant visitor were killed in the blast while 21 others were injured.