UEFA looks for candidates to replace Infantino — The Telegraph

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is working to find candidates to replace Gianni Infantino as president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), according to The Telegraph.

Earlier, it said that UEFA intends to remove Infantino from the post by a vote of no confidence if he refuses to resign after he devised a plan to sell a share of the commercial rights to the World Cup to private investors.

UEFA, the Football Confederation of North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) rejected the idea and Infantino abandoned the project.

UEFA believes that Infantino should be replaced by a "unifying figure" who will enjoy the support of countries from all continents. According to The Telegraph, the organization does not consider European candidates who, in its opinion, will not be able to get enough votes. CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani and AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, who narrowly lost to Infantino in the 2016 elections, are named as possible contenders.

Infantino, 56, was elected head of FIFA at an extraordinary congress in 2016. The Italian replaced Swiss Joseph Blatter, who resigned after multiple corruption scandals in the organization. In 2019 and 2023, Infantino was re-elected to the post of president of the organization on an uncontested basis. The next FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March in Rabat.