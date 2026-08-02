Trump cancels strike on Iran after compromise proposal on Hormuz Strait operation — TV

TEL AVIV, August 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump agreed to cancel a planned powerful strike on Iran after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accepted a compromise proposal by Qatari mediators on resuming the operation of the Hormuz Strait, the Israeli TV Channel 12 reported, citing two diplomats familiar with the talks.

"Araghchi’s positive response was one of the reasons why Trump agreed to cancel the attack on Iran," the TV channel reported, citing the diplomats.

According to TV Channel 12, the compromise proposal implies that vessels entering the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz will stay in Iran’s territorial waters while vessels exiting the waterway will pass through Oman’s territorial waters. The Qatari mediators continue the talks with Iran to secure support for the agreement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (the elite military force of the Iranian army), the TV channel said.

Trump said on his Truth Social media platform on August 1 that he had agreed to cancel the planned strike on Iran for the sake of reaching a deal with Iran. The American leader said that Iran and other Mideast states had requested Washington to refrain from the attack as the parties involved were agreeing on the outlines of a future deal. He further said that the deal should include the provisions to immediately open the Strait of Hormuz and eliminate the Iran nuclear threat.