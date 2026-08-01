IN BRIEF: Three dead, 15 injured: what we know about explosion at cafe in center of Moscow

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. An explosion has occurred near a summer cafe in the center of Moscow killing three people and wounding 21, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

The circumstances

- According to the Interior Ministry, the explosion occurred at about 08:10 p.m. (05:10 p.m. GMT) near a summer cafe near house No. 1 on Kudrinskaya Square.

- According to the NAC, an unknown woman tried to bring an improvised explosive device there, but a guard stopped her.

Casualties

- Three people were killed, and 21 injured in various degrees of severity, the NAC said.

- According to the NAC, the dead include the woman who tried to bring in the explosive device, the security guard, and a cafe customer.

- According to Alexey Kuznetsov, aide to the health minister, all necessary assistance is being provided to the wounded.

Investigation

- Investigators and criminologists of the Investigative Committee are working at the site of the explosion, the Investigative Committee said.

Other details

- The police and Russia’s National Guard Rosgvardiya restricted access near the residential high-rise on Kudrinskaya Square, where the blast took place, a TASS correspondent reported.

- The Moscow Department of Transport postponed the Second Night Cycling Festival.