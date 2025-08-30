Gerasimov sums up results of 2025 spring-summer campaign, longer-term tasks

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, summed up the results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025 and specified the tasks for battlegroups for the longer-term perspective, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces - Commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces in the zone of the special military operation, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, summed up the results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025 and specified the tasks for battlegroups for the longer-term perspective," the ministry stated.

Gerasimov stressed that the strategic initiative currently rests entirely with Russian forces. At the same time, Russia’s forces are conducting an uninterrupted offensive along virtually the entire frontline in the course of the special military operation. "The Joint Grouping of Forces continues its uninterrupted offensive along virtually the entire frontline," he stated.

As of now, Russian forces have liberated 99.7% of the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), with less than 60 sq km remaining under Ukrainian control, as well as 79% of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). "At present, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 99.7% of the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (with less than 60 sq km remaining) and 79% of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

At the same time, Russian forces have brought 74% of the territory of the Zaporozhye region and 76% of the Kherson region under their control. "Seventy-four percent of the Zaporozhye region and seventy-six percent of the Kherson region are under the control of Russian forces," he said.

The liberation of the territory of the Zaporozhye region continues, where battlegroups have taken control of Malinovka and Temirovka. Last night, strikes were carried out on facilities at Yuzhmash, the Yangel Design Bureau, Motor Sich, and the assembly workshops of the Pavlograd Chemical Plant.

During the spring-summer period, Russian forces struck 76 critical targets, with priority given to enterprises producing missile systems and UAVs. "During the spring-summer period, such strikes were carried out against 76 critical targets. Priority is given to neutralizing enterprises producing missile systems and long-range UAVs," Gerasimov said.

In the Sumy region, 210 sq km of territory and 13 settlements have come under Russian control.

Since March, Russian forces have liberated over 3,500 sq km of territory and 149 settlements in the course of the special military operation. "Since March, more than 3,500 sq km of territory and 149 settlements have been liberated," Gerasimov stated.

The Russian Armed Forces are successfully establishing a security zone along the border in the Sumy and Kharkov regions.

Russian forces in the Kharkov region are conducting combat operations to improve their positions in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions. Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the Dnepropetrovsk region, where seven settlements have been brought under their control. Russian military destroys enemy forces in Kirovsk in the Krasny Liman direction. In the Rubtsovsk direction, Russia’s forces have advanced up to 25 km into enemy defenses and have taken ten settlements under control. Russian troops are also completing the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the Serebryanskoye forestry, pressed against the Seversky Donets River.