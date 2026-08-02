Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic 14 times over past day

DONETSK, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 14 times over the past 24 hours, two civilians were wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Monday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, 14 shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered. Two civilians were reported to sustain wounds," the statement said.

According to the statement, 24 munitions of various types were fired from Ukraine. A truck and a car, a residential house, and four civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.