Foreign orders for Russian weaponry unaffected by pandemic, sanctions — Rostec

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian state-owned advanced technology corporation Rostec’s book of foreign orders was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and sanctions, and is volume is currently estimated at approximately $50 billion, the corporation’s head Sergei Chemezov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Regardless of sanctions and the pandemic, our portfolio of orders remained at the same level in the past years, at approximately $50 billion," Chemezov said on Saturday.

Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in mid-March that Russia had been able to maintain the book of foreign orders for its weapons at $50-55 billion.

Civilian products

Last year, civilian-purpose products accounted for 34% of the entire output of Rostec, Russia’s state-owned advanced technology corporation, the company’s head said.

"In the past year, the share of civilian products amounted to 34%," he said.

In his words, the company plans to increase the share of civilian products to 50% by 2025.