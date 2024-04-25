Over 3,100 foreign mercenaries fight for Ukraine, most of them from US

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Over 3,100 foreign mercenaries fight for Ukraine during Russia’s special military operation and most of them come from the United States and Canada, the press office of the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

"Investigators have information about an overall number of over 3,100 foreign mercenaries taking part in combat activities on the Ukrainian side and the majority of them come from the United States, Canada, Great Britain and Georgia," the statement reads.

The committee added that measures are underway to locate their whereabouts and bring them to criminal liability.