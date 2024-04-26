Scholz asks allies to find additional air defense capabilities for Ukraine

BERLIN, April 26. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country already allocated 28 billion euros for military aid to Kiev and called on other countries to do more to improve Ukraine’s air defenses.

"I want to take a moment again to ask many of our friends to take another look at their stockpiles to see if in this context we can do more to support Ukraine's air defenses," he said at a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin.

Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US. Russia has repeatedly stated that arms deliveries to Kiev will only prolong the conflict in Ukraine.