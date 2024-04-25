Russia to hold next international security meeting in 2025 — top security official

ST. PETERSBURG, April 25. /TASS/. The next International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues will be held in Russia next year, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at the closing ceremony of this year’s conference.

"A decision has been made to hold the next, 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, in 2024. In accordance with the tradition, it will be held at a Russian city. We will announce the date and venue later and send official invitations," he said.

The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues was held in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on April 23-25. It was attended by delegations from 106 countries and eight international organizations.