Erdogan moves back from May 9 his trip to US — report

ISTANBUL, April 26. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has moved back from May 9 a trip to the US due to changes in his schedule, Haber Global television reported, citing sources.

The report hasn’t been officially confirmed.

The pro-government Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday that preparations for Erdogan's visit to Washington were still underway. Earlier in the week, the newspaper said some political groups in the US are trying to get the Turkish leader's visit canceled. Erdogan recently met with Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of Hamas’s political bureau, so his talks with President Joe Biden could reduce Biden’s approval rating, the report said. Turkish media reported on Thursday, citing the White House, that Biden didn’t have a meeting with Erdogan on his schedule.

There was no official announcement of the date of Erdogan’s visit. May 9 was previously mentioned by Hurriyet and unidentified Turkish and US officials. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said only that Erdogan would travel to the US for talks with Biden in early May.