Insurers refuse to pay compensation for Nord Stream — Russian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. Insurers refuse to pay a compensation to pipeline operator Nord Stream AG, alleging that Nord Stream gas pipelines were damaged as a result of hostilities, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at the meeting of the UN Security Council.

"It is indicative that the private sector has also sided recently with the ill-conceived narrative of the Western political and media establishment. It became known from mass media reports that insurers Lloyd’s of London and Arch Insurance refuse to pay compensations to the company - gas pipelines operator Nord Stream AG in connection with the Nord Stream being allegedly affected as a result of hostilities," the Russian diplomat said.

"It would be extremely interesting to know what armed conflict is taking place in the area of the Island of Bornholm in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark and Sweden? And are these countries aware of that?" Nebenzya asked. He stressed that insurers conclude on their own that the "explosion at the gas pipelines was made using an explosive devices, willfully and due to political motives," thereby confirming its terroristic nature, the Russian diplomat added.