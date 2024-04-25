Staff shortage cannot be covered by labor migration — Putin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia will experience an objective staff shortage in coming years but this problem cannot be solved with the aid of low-skilled migrants, President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"According to the expert assessment, Russia will experience an objective deficit of staff and qualifications in recent years. Certainly it cannot be covered mechanically on account of labor migration and import of low-skilled manpower from abroad. This will not solve the problem, we need different approaches," Putin said.

Labor productivity requires a significant increase in all sectors of the economy, the President stressed. It is also needed to develop digital platforms and data-based management models, and perform end-to-end modernization of industrial facilities on the basis of wide-scale automation, he added.