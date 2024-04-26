Erdogan’s May 9 visit to US postponed to more convenient date — Foreign Ministry

ISTANBUL, April 26. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the United States, initially scheduled for May 9, has been postponed and will take place at a different date, more convenient for both sides, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli told reporters.

"Our president’s visit to the United States, scheduled for May 9, has been postponed to a later date, more convenient for both sides, due to the incompatibility of schedules. The high-level dialogue between Turkey and the US [for preparation of the visit] will continue," the diplomat said.

Previously, both Turkish and Western media reported that the visit was postponed, citing sources in Ankara.