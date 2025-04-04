EU foreign policy chief says Rubio promised to ask EU opinion on Russia-Ukraine agreements

BRUSSELS, April 4. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promised at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting to ask Kiev and Brussels for their opinion on the agreements on Ukraine that the US intends to conclude with Russia, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"It was stressed that nothing about Ukraine [will be discussed] without Ukraine, and, of course, Ukraine and Europe need to be agreeing to whatever is duscussed, because this is all happening in Europe. So yes, he [Rubio] was giving us assurances about that," Kallas said when asked by reporters whether Rubio had promised to respect Brussels' red lines in talks with Moscow.

Responding to journalists' questions about the US tariffs, Kallas did not risk criticizing the US administration, only calling the decision to impose a 20% tariff on European goods "not a very positive development" that would only make NATO opponents happy.

The NATO-Ukraine Council meeting was held behind closed doors as a working dinner on April 3. There were no statements for the media at the end of the meeting.

The NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels was the first opportunity for Kallas to speak with Rubio. She has visited Washington twice since the beginning of the year, but both times Rubio refused to receive Kallas, citing scheduling conflicts.