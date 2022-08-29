Russia managed to keep jobs despite foreign companies’ exit — PM

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Anti-sanction measures adopted in Russia made it possible to recover consumer demand and keep jobs, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday at the meeting of the government commission.

"More than 300 measures were prepared and included into the top-priority action plan over past months, within the framework of commission’s activities, with the greater portion of them already performing efficiently. Consumer demand is gradually recovering; the turnover of companies and entities is growing. We managed to keep employment, despite the withdrawal of many companies with foreign participation from the market," Mishustin said.