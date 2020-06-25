Probe into death of Sergei Krushchev completed, no charges pressed, says police source

NEW YORK, June 25./TASS/. Police of Cranston, Rhode Island, have completed a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sergei Khrushchev, son of the former First Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party’s Central Committee Nikita Krushchev, who died in the US. The authorities are not planning to press charges against anybody, a city police source told TASS on Thursday.

"The case is closed," after a thorough investigation, the source said. He declined to specify whether it had been a suicide or an accident, citing respect for the family.

Sergei Khrushchev died on June 18 at the age of 84. The cause of the death was a gunshot wound to the head, said Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state medical examiner’s office said earlier this week.

Sergei Khrushchev was born in Moscow in 1935. In 1959, he accompanied his father on a tour of the United States. In 1963, he was awarded the title of Hero of Socialist Labor. Also, he was the holder of the Lenin State Award. In 1991, Nikita Krushchev moved to the United States to lecture students on the history of the Cold War at Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. He was granted the United States’ citizenship and lived there until his death.