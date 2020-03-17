Putin demands foiling any attempts to destabilize society

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that any attempts to destabilize society must be foiled. Speaking at an extended meeting of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office Board, the head of state raised the issue of fighting extremism and terrorism.

"It is essential to continue to foil any actions aimed at destabilizing the situation in society, at violating traditional spiritual and moral values, provoking interethnic and interreligious discord," the president stated.

Putin recalled that, in 2019, public prosecution bodies uncovered more than 213,000 offenses against the law and decisions were made to recognize the activities of four foreign non-governmental organizations as undesirable. In addition, courts recognized the activities of three organizations as extremist, their work was prohibited, the head of state pointed out.

The Russian leader also called for keeping a close eye on "all aspects of anti-terrorist protection of significant facilities and crowded places."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also expressed concern about the large number of unsolved crimes in the country.

"I have to point out that the total number of crimes committed in the country increased last year for the first time since 2016, as well as the number of unsolved crimes," he noted. "That said, unfortunately, almost one in two crimes remains unsolved," Putin added.

According to him, that gives law enforcement officers "a lot to think about." Putin did not rule out that the use of more specific statistical methods was the "reason" behind the rise in unsolved crimes. "However, even if we take a look at statistics and remove some things, the number of unsolved crimes will still remain higher than it was last year," the president emphasized.

Putin highlighted the need "to thoroughly assess these issues and take specific measures to resolve them."