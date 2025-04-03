MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The European Union is a "sinking ship," as it is incapable of handling even regional crises, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a briefing.

"The European Union is sinking. Its economy, politics, industry, production, and finances - everything is in decline. This is obvious," the diplomat asserted.

Zakharova cited US President Donald Trump's recently announced tariffs as further evidence that the EU's previously projected GDP growth targets would miss their mark. She described the bloc as "a sinking ship bursting at the seams."

The spokeswoman specifically criticized the EU's handling of the Ukraine crisis, noting its failure to pursue political and diplomatic solutions when the conflict first emerged. "Instead of providing weapons to Kiev, the European Union should have focused on diplomatic efforts - a mission it completely failed," she said. Zakharova concluded that neither new arms shipments nor defense strategies could salvage the EU's current trajectory.