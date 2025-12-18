Lukashenko says he is ‘outgoing’ president

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has called himself an "outgoing" president who doesn’t want to pass over his problems to new generation.

"I am an outgoing president, I often say this. And I don’t want the problems that have emerged during my presidency to be shifted onto new generations," he said in an interview with the US’ Newsmax TV.

According to the Belarusian leader, he wants to establish good relations between Minsk and Washington and called on his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to get over the differences that surfaced in 2020 when the United States and other Western countries supported anti-government protests in Belarus.

"Each generation should resolve their problems by themselves. Our generation, Trump, Lukashenko have problems and we must resolve them," he added.

Lukashenko said in May that he "slightly lingered" in power to train a new generation of those who will rule the country. In August, he said that he did not plan to run for another presidential term.

Lukashenko has been Belarus’ president since 1994.