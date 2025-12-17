MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Former speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, deputy Dmitry Razumkov, acknowledged that the country has lost over 500,000 military personnel during the conflict with the same number wounded.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, he cited data from the Rada’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence indicating more than 500,000 killed and more than 500,000 wounded Ukrainian soldiers. According to the deputy, the "activities of an irresponsible, unprofessional and corrupt government" led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians.

However, Razumkov did not specify the period in question, whether those numbers were from the entirety of the conflict, or just this past year. The official number of killed Ukrainian soldiers has not been disclosed, but deputies and military personnel regularly complain about a shortage of personnel.

According to TASS estimates, Ukrainian army losses since February 24, 2022, amount to nearly 1.5 million people killed and wounded.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board that the Ukrainian armed forces sustained roughly 500, 000 casualties in 2025.