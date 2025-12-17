MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff follows his government’s line and not Russia’s regarding the Ukraine conflict’s peaceful resolution, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Mr. Witkoff is part of [US President Donald] Trump's team and is carrying out his president’s policies," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on a possible change in US envoy’s perception of Russia following his numerous contacts with Moscow.

US President Donald Trump stated earlier this year, explaining why he selected Witkoff as his special envoy, that he was an outstanding negotiator. In addition, Witkoff, Trump noted, had no prior knowledge of Russia’s rivers and borders, which likely enhances his neutrality. Other negotiators, Trump pointed out, would rather trigger World War III than finalize a deal.

Witkoff has already met on several occasions with various representatives of the Russian leadership. He has shown keen interest in Russia during his mission, and his colleague, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, organized walks and tours for the American official in Moscow.