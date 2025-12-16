Georgian PM says Tbilisi’s prospects for NATO membership are vague

TBILISI, December 16. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has described his country’s prospects for NATO membership as vague, especially in light of the United States’ new National Security Strategy.

"Today, we see that the United States is thinking about revising this policy (of open doors - TASS). Let us wait and see how the processes are unfolding. This is no news, bearing in mind that the talk about suspending NATO’s further expansion began shortly after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. We should be pragmatic about the developments. The prospects [for joining NATO] are vague today, judging by these records (the US strategy - TASS) and the statements made in recent years. But we should follow the developments quietly and patiently," he told Georgia’s Public Television Channel One.

The updated US National Security Strategy that was released by the White House on December 5 says that NATO should no longer be seen as a permanently expanding bloc.